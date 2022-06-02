Gold Coast-based TechConnect IT Solutions launches ‘warrior program' managed services offering

TechConnect IT Solutions has launched its ‘warrior program’ managed services offering, a suite of integrated, cost, security, support and carbon emission reduction tools.

The Gold Coast-based end-to-end data management and cloud migration solutions provider told CRN that this year it decided to combine its managed services under one dashboard-based suite.

TechConnect said the program is closely integrated with the MSP’s professional services team, and into its business analytics, business intelligence and other solutions such as TechConnect Harlequin and Excellytics.

TechConnect chief executive officer Mike Cunningham said customers were facing increasing commercial, regulatory and environmental challenges.

“In these circumstances, organisations will be looking for efficiencies where they can find them, whilst reducing their exposure to cybercrime, by migrating many applications to the cloud to drive efficiency and agility,” he said.

“TechConnect warrior enables all these aspects to be managed efficiently and seamlessly, driving down costs and improving visibility of their cloud-based data environments.”

TechConnect told CRN its Warrior program supports clients with cloud implementation, cost modelling, data modernisation, adherence to security and governance requirements, customer experience improvement, cloud reliability and recoverability solutions and analysis of the carbon emissions impact of cloud migration and options for minimising emissions.

“Traditional managed services programs typically add value to clients in analysing costs reactively,” Cunningham said.

“The TechConnect Warrior program is proactive, providing organisations with a dashboard based and expert-led analysis of cost and cloud optimisation scenarios ahead of time – including advice around how to minimise the carbon emissions impact of data manipulation – one of the first of its type in Australia in the managed services market.”

“For example, using Sustainability Warrior, TechConnect customers will be able to evaluate how to not only maximise the operational benefits of running cloud-based instances but understand how to run the services on the least amount of resources.”

“Additionally, it will help customers take full advantage of running instances in cloud regions which are carbon-neutral, should they choose.”

The MSP has supported clients such as Virgin Australia, IntelliHQ, and Kamala Tech and a number of brands in the mining and resources, retail, gaming, agriculture, and healthcare sector.

In 2020, TechConnect became the first Australian Advanced Consulting Partner to be awarded the AWS data and analytics competency certification.