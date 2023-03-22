Gold Coast Health trials digital pregnancy monitoring for neonatal unit

Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service (GCHHS) has selected Israeli developed technology from ASX-listed HeraMed for a pregnancy monitoring trial.

The trial is part of GCHHS’s significant digital transformation program for the health service under its Digital 2024 strategy.

Medical data and technology company HeraMED has signed a memorandum of understanding with the health authority to trial the HeraCARE platform as its new standard of care for their Women Newborn and Children Services (WNCS).

“Gold Coast Health is one of the most credible Australian organisations, innovative, future-focused and a leader in digital transformation of healthcare and I’m delighted to have reached this collaborative partnership with them," HeraMED director of strategic partnerships, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Anoushka Gungadin said.

The pilot programe will involve a controlled trial of the platform for up to 90 pregnancies for a period of six to nine months evaluating clinical usability, patient satisfaction, value for money and economic analysis.

GCHHS currently manages over 5000 pregnancies each year and hopes that the successful pilot program "Connected Maternity Care" using the HeraCARE platform may become a standard model.

Following successful trial completion and comparative commercial analysis GCHHS intends to order additional licenses from the company.

“Having successfully completed the first stage of our transformation agenda which was to digitally enable our health service, the focus now is to leverage new technologies to improve the quality and experience of patient care and we expect the HeraCARE platform will deliver on these goals as our new standard of care," the health authority's director of strategy, transformation and major capital, Sandip Kumar, said.