Gold Coast MSP Addictive Technology Solutions builds software for drive-thru ordering on Milestone Systems

Gold Coast-based Addictive Technology Solutions (ATS) has built a software solution to improve the customer experience of drive-thru retail businesses.

ATS, through sister company White Label Software, combined a point-of-sale (POS) and licence plate recognition (LPR) system built on top of the open platform developed by video management software vendor Milestone Systems.

The new system aimed to improve the drive-thru experience and provide a faster and more frictionless way to order food or buy other items.

ATS managing director Robert Marsden said, “While we have a lot of experience in making and providing for better drive through experiences, there is always room to innovate and grow.”

“We looked at the technologies now available and came up with a system that provides a faster, more frictionless ordering system,” he added.

The software is based on Milestone Systems’ open XProtect Video Management Software (VMS) platform, which sits between a restaurant or cafe’s POS system and networked video cameras.

The licence plate recognition tech helps predict orders from regular customers by checking through a database of “VIP” customers in real time and start preparing favourite menu items before the customer makes an order, followed by a cross-check system to ensure the predicted order matches the actual order.

Marsden said the POS system has an API, and that application sits in the middle of Milestone and the POS system. A Windows application reads a customer’s licence plates before talking to the system.

“It is an SQL based system with a database stored in the cloud on Amazon Web servers, so it does all this in a few seconds,” he said.

Customers can also customise the solution to either let their customers register in advance and confirm their orders ahead of time, or they can use the built-in predictive analysis.

“It would not have been possible to build this without using Milestone’s open platform,” Marsden said.

“We have shaved significant time off the routine of ordering, which frees up space in the drive-through lanes, improves customer satisfaction, and can also have the effect of enticing more customers in, once they see that there is reduced wait-time at a particular location.”