Gold Coast's CyTrack acquires Sydney telephony and managed services firm CTI Solutions

Gold Coast's CyTrack acquires Sydney telephony and managed services firm CTI Solutions
(From left to right) CyTrack managing director Nick Milan & CTI managing director Peter McCrindle.

Gold Coast, Queensland-headquartered software developer and integrator CyTrack.io has acquired Sydney telephony and managed services provider CTI Solutions for an undisclosed sum. 

According to a media release, CyTrack will continue to run CTI under its existing brand for the immediate future, but will integrate CTI’s team, customers and offerings under the Cytrack.io brand next year. CTI managing director Peter McCrindle will join Cytrack.io as its head of sales and marketing. 

CyTrack managing director Nick Milan said, “the acquisition of CTI Solutions provides our clients and partners with a combined, very experienced team with advanced certified skill sets.”

Both companies specialise in cloud services, telephony, collaboration applications and contact centre solutions. CTI has resold CyTrack’s products for more than 25 years, according to the release. 

“Our companies have engaged in a series of successful joint projects over the years,” Millan said. 

“CTI Solutions was formed in 1994 and is a recognised and respected telephony solutions provider and managed service provider in the industry.”

CyTrack was founded in 1995. The Microsoft Gold partner has expanded through integrating and bundling its technology with a number of high-profile vendors. 

In 2020 Datto awarded CyTrack a certification following its joint deal with UK-headered telephony solutions provider Premier Choice Group (PGC) for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

PGC had CyTrack's software solutions bundled with Panasonic PBX systems and sold as solutions for the NHS, while also having some applications integrated with the company’s in-house Autotask professional services automation (PSA) software.

CyTrack’s integration allows Autotask PSA to be connected to its integrated telephony and communication platforms, which include Avaya, Ericsson-LG, Panasonic, Mitel, NEC, Samsung and more, as well as cloud VoIP solutions like Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, Broadsoft and open platforms such as Asterisk.

In 2018, CyTrack partnered with Panasonic North America to package up their contact centre solutions for the US market. Panasonic’s business communication servers were bundled with CyTrack’s customer experience software.

