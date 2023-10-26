Gold Coast's Cytrack launches CyReport for Microsoft Teams

Gold Coast software developer and integrator CyTrack has launched reporting and analytics solution CyReport for Microsoft Teams.

CyReport integrates with the user's Microsoft Teams environment to provide businesses with dashboards and reports to help manage communication performance.

The solution is available on Microsoft AppSource and via Microsoft Teams in the Teams Store.

“Microsoft Teams is extensively utilised today by hybrid workers to collaborate and interact with customers," Cytrack's managing director Nick Milan said

"It's crucial to have the capability to monitor and report on the performance of these interactions within your business: How long are your customers waiting to be answered?"

"Are customers abandoning or overflowing to back up queues/voicemail?"

"Can you compare individual agent statistics to identify and reward top performers?"

"Are your staff happy and motivated?"

"If you don’t know the answers to these questions, then visit the Microsoft AppSource or Teams Store to get started with CyReport for Microsoft Teams."

"It’s an extremely affordable solution for any business and can be deployed and set up very quickly.”

Cytrack is a global Microsoft ISV partner and Microsoft Australia partner award winner for platform innovation and excellence.

The company has been developing communications reporting and contact centre solutions since 1995, with solutions deployed all over the globe.

"We’re happy to welcome Cytrack’s CyReport for Microsoft Teams to Microsoft AppSource and the Teams Store, which give our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe," Microsoft's VP of field and partner marketing Giovanni Mezgec said.

"Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as CyReport for Microsoft Teams from Cytrack.io to help customers meet their needs faster.”