Gold Fields taps Enterprise Transformation Partners for ABB deployment

Perth-based business consultancy Enterprise Transformation Partners has deployed ABB technology to improve the Western Australian operations of global mining company Gold Fields.

Gold Fields tapped Enterprise Transformation Partners to deploy the ABB Ability Operations Management System (OMS) at its Granny Smith gold mine 740 km northeast of Perth, which produces 1.6 million metric tonnes of ore per year.

The deployment helped spur Gold Fields' digital transformation of the mine, aiming to improve productivity and streamline data flow.

Gold Fields will use the OMS for mine planning and operations covering design, maintenance, people, equipment and services.

The OMS connects the mine's workforce plus all fixed and mobile equipment to enhance production scheduling efficiency.

It integrates short-interval control and closed-loop scheduling into a single platform, connecting mine planning and operations in real time.

The OMS enables operators to plan production scheduling, automate activities and quickly react to disturbances that may impede production. 

“Gold Fields has enjoyed a solid, collaborative relationship with ABB globally, and now we are working hard to deliver a modern digitalised mine at Granny Smith, one that is more productive and sustainable,” Gold Fields' unit manager, innovation and technology, Rob Derries said.

“As a mine operator, we face a broad range of planning and operational challenges in hard-to-predict environments."

"We are committed to building on our people’s capability and experience by working with technology innovators to bring in the tools and systems to better manage this balance."

"It also allows our people to move into more highly skilled roles and tasks.”

