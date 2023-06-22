Google accuses Microsoft of anticompetitive cloud practices

By on
Google accuses Microsoft of anticompetitive cloud practices

Google has filed a complaint to the US Federal Trade Commission saying Microsoft used its dominant position in enterprise software to push customers towards its cloud services, The Information reported.

Microsoft used the licensing terms in its Office 365 productivity software to lock customers into separate contracts with its Azure cloud server business, Google's complaint said, according to the report.

There is intense rivalry between the two US tech giants in the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar cloud computing business, where Google trails market leaders Amazon.com and Microsoft.

The sector has recently drawn greater regulatory scrutiny, including in the United States and in Britain, because of the dominance of a few players and its increasingly critical role as more and more companies shift their services to the cloud.

In March, Google Cloud accused Microsoft of anti-competitive cloud computing practices and criticised imminent deals with several European cloud vendors, saying these do not solve broader concerns about its licensing terms.

Earlier this year, the FTC said it is seeking information from the public on the business practices of cloud computing companies, including details on their market power, competition and potential security issues.

Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while the FTC declined to comment.

 

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
azure cloud google microsoft office

Partner Content

Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Construction of NEXTDC&#8217;s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete

Construction of NEXTDC’s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete
Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data

Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data
"Wide-ranging" Barracuda attacks attributed to China

"Wide-ranging" Barracuda attacks attributed to China
AWS launches cyber insurance program

AWS launches cyber insurance program

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?