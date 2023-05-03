Google and Apple partner to stop malicious Bluetooth location tracking

By on
Google and Apple partner to stop malicious Bluetooth location tracking
Apple AirTag

Alphabet-owned Google and Apple said on Tuesday they were working together to curb unwanted tracking of people through Bluetooth devices such as AirTags used for finding lost items.

The companies together have submitted a draft with specifications that will require all Bluetooth location-tracking devices to alert users of any unauthorised tracking on both iOS and Android devices.

Feedback from device manufacturers as well as various safety and advocacy groups has been integrated into the specifications, the companies said, adding that have support from companies such as Samsung and consumer electronics company Tile.

Since the launch of AirTags, privacy experts and law enforcement have said some people use it for criminal or malicious purposes.

AirTags are intended to be slipped into or attached to keys, wallets, backpacks and other items so people can find them when they are lost.

In an effort to boost privacy, Apple in 2021 had launched an Android detector app to help users scan for nearby AirTags or other similar item trackers that might be traveling with them without their knowledge.

Earlier in 2020, Apple and Google also said they would ban the use of location tracking in apps that use a contact tracing system meant to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple bluetooth google security

Partner Content

How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office
Cyber security focus in Defence Strategic Review welcome: MacGov

Cyber security focus in Defence Strategic Review welcome: MacGov
The state of the MSP in 2023

The state of the MSP in 2023
CRN Channel Meets to discuss cyber insurance, GRC, resilience and data protection

CRN Channel Meets to discuss cyber insurance, GRC, resilience and data protection

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?