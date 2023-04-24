Google CEO Pichai’s US$226m pay boosted by share awards

Google CEO Pichai&#8217;s US$226m pay boosted by share awards
Sundar Pichai, Alphabet

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google Cloud parent company Alphabet, reported about US$226 million in total compensation for the fiscal year ended December 31, mostly in the form of stock awards, according to a regulatory filing.

Pichai, 50, reported about US$218 million in stock awards as part of that total compensation. chief executive equity awards come on a triennial basis, hence the massive amount.

The other highest paid executives at Alphabet receive their equity awards on an annual basis.

In 2019, the last time Pichai received his triennial award, his total compensation was US$281 million.

His 2022 total compensation is about 36 times that of his total compensation the year prior.

Whopping pay package

The 2022 ratio for Pichai’s total compensation compared to the median Alphabet employee was 808 to 1, according to the documents.

The median employee – excluding Pichai – made about US$280,000.

The 2021 pay ratio was 21 to 1.

The 2020 ratio was 27 to 1.

And the 2019 ratio was 1,085 to 1.

The other Alphabet executives whose pay was disclosed in the documents include:

  • Ruth M. Porat, senior vice president and chief financial officer
  • Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president, knowledge and information
  • Philipp Schindler, senior vice president and chief business officer
  • Kent Walker, president of global affairs, chief legal officer and secretary

Pichai’s compensation included the US$2 million base salary he’s received since 2020.

His 2022 total pay package included about US$6 million for personal security, according to the regulatory filing.

The disclosure of Pichai’s pay comes months after Alphabet announced the layoff of about 12,000 employees due to a fall in advertising spending and amid moderated demand for digital tools since the height of the pandemic.

 

