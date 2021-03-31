Google Cloud and Deloitte launch security analytics platform

By on
Google Cloud and Deloitte launch security analytics platform

Google Cloud and Deloitte have launched a new platform for enterprises aimed at helping companies thwart cyberthreats as the global workforce has gone remote and cloud usage has exploded.

The cloud-native Predictive Analytics for Cyber in Enterprises tool, or PACE, allows companies to detect and mitigate cyber threats. The platform uses Deloitte’s cyber risk quantification and risk management frameworks with Google products Chronicle, Looker and BigQuery, according to a Tuesday blog post.

The platform has a cloud-native technology stack that can scale and span hybrid- and multi-cloud environments with near-real-time threat visibility. PACE aggregates security data and provides metrics to help organizations prioritize and address threats, with dashboards customized by user role. The Deloitte analytics models used for the platform analyzes petabytes of data.

In 2019, Google Cloud absorbed Chronicle — a “moonshot” cybersecurity company within Google parent Alphabet‘s portfolio. Last September, Google Cloud took the wraps off Chronicle Detect, a new threat-detection solution built on its infrastructure to help enterprises move from legacy security tools to a modern system that can quickly identify threats at scale.

Google closed a US$2.6 billion acquisition of business intelligence software and big data analytics startup Looker last year. Last November, the Google Looker 7 business analytics platform won a CRN 2020 Tech Innovator Award for business intelligence and analytics.

In 2020, Deloitte, Google Cloud and SADA Systems introduced BeyondCorp Remote Access, a cloud identity and security tool that allows organizations’ employees and extended workforce to access internal web applications from almost any device.

Deloitte has five divisions: audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax & legal. Deloitte and its subsidiaries generated US$47.6 billion for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2020 in U.S. revenue.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud deloitte google cloud

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

5 cool Microsoft Teams features you need to know about

5 cool Microsoft Teams features you need to know about
Experts on what aged care IT providers should consider

Experts on what aged care IT providers should consider
Telstra's channel chief to depart

Telstra's channel chief to depart
Aruba's ClearPass gets a Silver Peak boost

Aruba's ClearPass gets a Silver Peak boost
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?