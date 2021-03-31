Google Cloud and Deloitte launch security analytics platform

Google Cloud and Deloitte have launched a new platform for enterprises aimed at helping companies thwart cyberthreats as the global workforce has gone remote and cloud usage has exploded.

The cloud-native Predictive Analytics for Cyber in Enterprises tool, or PACE, allows companies to detect and mitigate cyber threats. The platform uses Deloitte’s cyber risk quantification and risk management frameworks with Google products Chronicle, Looker and BigQuery, according to a Tuesday blog post.

The platform has a cloud-native technology stack that can scale and span hybrid- and multi-cloud environments with near-real-time threat visibility. PACE aggregates security data and provides metrics to help organizations prioritize and address threats, with dashboards customized by user role. The Deloitte analytics models used for the platform analyzes petabytes of data.

In 2019, Google Cloud absorbed Chronicle — a “moonshot” cybersecurity company within Google parent Alphabet‘s portfolio. Last September, Google Cloud took the wraps off Chronicle Detect, a new threat-detection solution built on its infrastructure to help enterprises move from legacy security tools to a modern system that can quickly identify threats at scale.

Google closed a US$2.6 billion acquisition of business intelligence software and big data analytics startup Looker last year. Last November, the Google Looker 7 business analytics platform won a CRN 2020 Tech Innovator Award for business intelligence and analytics.

In 2020, Deloitte, Google Cloud and SADA Systems introduced BeyondCorp Remote Access, a cloud identity and security tool that allows organizations’ employees and extended workforce to access internal web applications from almost any device.

Deloitte has five divisions: audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax & legal. Deloitte and its subsidiaries generated US$47.6 billion for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2020 in U.S. revenue.

