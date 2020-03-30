Google Cloud confirms global outage

Google Cloud outages that users started reporting on Thursday 26 March US time are tied to the provider's infrastructure components, the company said.

The outages appeared to be impacting the cloud provider’s products across the Eastern Seaboard, according to Downdetector, which offers real-time status and outage information for service providers.

“We are experiencing an issue with Google Cloud infrastructure components,” Google Cloud confirmed in a post on its Google Cloud Status Dashboard at 12:08 p.m. EST. “Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue.”

Google Cloud provided no diagnosis or workaround.

“We apologize to all who are affected by the disruption,” its message said.

In an update at 12:32 p.m., Google Cloud said, “We believe the issue with Google Cloud infrastructure components is partially resolved, and recovery is beginning. We do not have an ETA for full resolution at this point.”

By 12:38 p.m., Google Cloud reported that it believed the issue was “mitigated,” and it was continuing to actively monitor the situation.

Users were encountering Google’s 500 and 502 error codes, according to their tweets. The 500 code relates to requests that fail due to an internal error. The 502 code denotes a bad gateway error, and users encountering it are advised that “the server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request” and to try again in 30 seconds.

Reports of problems started just after 11 a.m., according to Downdetector, and log-in and search problems.

Urs Hölzle, senior vice president of engineering at Google, later said the issue was not related to increased usage due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Very sorry about that!,” Hölzle said in a tweet. “We had a router failure in Atlanta, which affected traffic routed through that region. Things should be back to normal now. Just to make sure: this wasn't related to traffic levels or any kind of overload, our network is not stressed by Covid-19.”