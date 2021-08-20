Google Cloud hires Wipro alum to lead customer service for JAPAC

Bhanumurthy Ballapuram (Google Cloud)

Google Cloud has turned to a Wipro alum to fill its newly created role of vice president of customer experience for the Japan and Asia-Pacific region.

Bhanumurthy Ballapuram has been named to the position after spending 29 years with the Bangalore, India-based Wipro, an information technology, consulting and business process services company that’s a global system integrator partner for Google in the enterprise space.

Ballapuram had last served as president and chief operating officer at Wipro for five-plus years until June and as chief executive of Wipro Digital, Wipro Consulting Services and Business Application Services for more than two years prior, according to his LinkedIn page.

“I have spent about half of my total life at Wipro -- a world-class organization,” Ballapuram said in a recent LinkedIn post.

“I retire from Wipro today with very fond memories and many learnings. It has been a fantastic organization with amazing leaders and teams. Proud to be a Wipro alumnus.”

Ballapuram will help Google Cloud expand its global customer experience team that’s responsible for developing and executing strategy to ensure customers adopt Google Cloud and realise business value from it.

He will report to John Jester, global vice president of Google Cloud customer experience, whose role includes leadership of professional services, training and enablement, and customer support.

“Bhanumurthy will partner with our regional leadership – including Karan Bajwa for APAC (Asia-Pacific) and Tomoyuki Hirate for Japan – to further our commitment to the success of our customers and continue to advance Google Cloud’s enterprise momentum in the market,” Google Cloud said in a statement.

Bajwa and Hirate are Google Cloud vice presidents for their respective regions.

