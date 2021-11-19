Google Cloud launches second Bare Metal Solution zone in Sydney

Google Cloud has launched a second zone for its Bare Metal Solution (BMS) in Sydney to increase its capability to run specialised workloads.

The offering allows customers to run Oracle workloads and deploy capabilities like clustered databases, replication and performance features. It includes a fully managed database infrastructure, new hardware like Intel Cascade Lake servers and NVMe Tier-1 storage, and low-latency access to Google Cloud services.

Some Oracle technologies that can run on the platform include Oracle RAC, Data Guard, and Recovery Manager (RMAN). Google Cloud also touts BMS as a stepping stone to exit Oracle before moving to a managed database like Cloud Spanner or Cloud SQL.

“The new zone delivers on Google Cloud’s commitment to its customers and to being a leader in open cloud by supporting multiple workloads and meeting customers where they are,” Google Cloud ANZ director of technology and architecture Matthew Zwolenski said.

“It provides reliable, secure, and high-performance database infrastructure for Oracle

workloads, making customers the driver of their modernisation journey.”

Google Cloud first launched the first Bare Metal Solution zone in Sydney in June 2020, along with its sites in Ashburn, Virginia, Frankfurt, London and Los Angeles, California at the time. The solution is now available across 13 sites globally., with three new sites in the US, South Korea and Switzerland.

The launch also follows Google Cloud’s launch of a second Australian cloud region in Melbourne in July, expanding the availability of its services to Victoria.

The vendor on the same day also announced it hired former VMware exec Alister Dias as vice president for Australia and New Zealand. He leads the company’s go-to-market strategy, relationship building and operational execution locally.

Earlier this month, Google Cloud head of cloud partnerships and alliances Rhody Burton left the company after four years to join cloud infrastructure vendor HashiCorp.