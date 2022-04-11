Google Cloud moves Australian support roles to India, Poland, Canada and Mexico

Google Cloud is reportedly hiring more than 200 support employees across its India, Poland, Canada and Mexico offices following the recent termination of a number of Australia-based support staff.

“The Global Google Cloud Support team is growing significantly—we have 200+ hires to make for our growth sites in Bangalore, Pune, Warsaw, Waterloo and Mexico City by the end of April to ensure we can meet our H1 Goal,” John Bunney, senior managing director of global advanced support at Google Cloud, said in a recent email sent to employees, first reported by Business Insider.

Google Cloud did not respond to CRN's request for comment by the time of publication.

Last month, Google Cloud confirmed to CRN US that the company is reorganising to save money, eliminating and reshuffling dozens of roles in its support teams. Google Cloud’s support team consists of employees who help customers and engineers with their cloud computing services.

Approximately 100 Google Cloud support employees—including technical solutions engineers and program management positions—are being terminated if they can’t find and transfer into a new role within 60 days, according to a release from The Alphabet Workers Union. The cuts are hitting Google Cloud’s technical solutions engineers in Australia, the US and Switzerland.

Business Insider reported that the cuts also hit support teams working at its data-analytics business unit Looker, which Google Cloud acquired in 2020 for US$2.6 billion.

Google Cloud is currently the number three cloud provider in the world, trailing Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Google spends billions each year on building new and equipping hyperscale data centres to support its ever-growing cloud infrastructure services and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) business.

In February, Google Cloud reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$5.5 billion, representing a 45 percent increase year over year. Google Cloud Platform (GCP) revenue outpaces that growth as GCP recorded over 80 percent growth in total deal volume in 2021 compared to 2020, as well as more than 65 percent growth in the number of deals exceeding US$1 billion.

On the channel front, the company is trying to boost its security business by building tighter relationships with managed security services providers (MSSPs).

Google Cloud this week launched its new ‘Chronicle MSSP Program,’ a four-part initiative with the goal of increasing sales of security products and services via channel partners. The channel program focuses on sales, marketing, business investment and technical support—all aimed at making it more attractive and easier for MSSPs to sell products and their services on Google Cloud Platform’s marketplace site.

There are currently dozens of job opening positions on Google Cloud’s website for full-time technical solutions engineers, with roles both inside the US as well as abroad in places like India, Israel, Mexico and South Korea.