Google Cloud names Angela Coronica new ANZ channel chief

Google Cloud ANZ has appointed Angela Coronica as its new ANZ channel chief to replace Rhody Burton who departed the company in November last year to join HashiCorp.

Coronica moves to Google Cloud from Cisco where she spent 16 and a half years, most recently as its global virtual sales specialists director.

She announced the move in a LinkedIn post in which she said, “I am excited and proud to return to the Australia and New Zealand Partner landscape to lead the Google Cloud channel. I am buoyed to accelerate cloud transformation via our Partner Advantage Network.”

A Google Cloud spokesperson confirmed the appointment with CRN.

“Angela Coronica has joined Google Cloud as their new Head of Partnerships in Australia and New Zealand. Angela will be responsible for continuing to build Google Cloud’s local channel ecosystem, overseeing and deepening key partner relationships,” the spokesperson said.

“She succeeds Rhody Burton who left the organisation for a new opportunity in November 2021, and will be based in Google Cloud’s Sydney office, working closely with the teams based across the Tasman. Angela brings over two decades of experience spanning IT specialist management, sales, and marketing.”

They added that in her latest role at Cisco, “she led the Global Business Development Response Specialist team helping to deliver transformational outcomes for both customers and partners.”

Coronica joined Cisco in 2005 as a commercial GTM territory market manager and worked her way through other sales and strategic roles in the following decade and a half.

Prior to Cisco, she spent a year as Dicker Data’s general manager and also has experience as a business leader at Westcon-Comstor, where she spent six years as Comstor business development manager.

Google Cloud’s global ecosystem and channels vice president Kevin Ichhpurani recently announced that the company would be overhauling its approach to the channel.

“We are reorganising our entire approach to partnering,” he said at the time.

