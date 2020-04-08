Google Cloud set to announce GA of Anthos on AWS

Google Cloud, which continues to boost the capabilities of its hybrid and multi-cloud Anthos platform, soon will announce the general availability of Anthos on AWS, according to the No. 3 cloud provider.

Google Cloud planned to herald the development at its Next ’20: Digital Connect event that was set to start online today before being postponed amid the deadly coronavirus crisis. It did not provide guidance on the new timing for the announcement.

Google Cloud also told CRN USA it plans to disclose that Anthos on Microsoft Azure now is being tested with customers and Anthos support for virtual machines (VMs) is in early preview with customers. The latter will enable organizations to “bring policy and automation for both containerized and VM-based workloads -- no matter where they are in their modernization journey -- through Anthos,” Google Cloud told CRN USA.

Customer Adoption

Google Cloud launched its fully managed Anthos platform a year ago to allow customers to build and manage applications across on-premises data centers, GCP and rival clouds.

Anthos is seeing “very good momentum” among customers and partners, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian told CRN USA in an exclusive interview at the cloud provider’s Sunnyvale, Calif., headquarters last month.

US-based KeyBank uses Anthos to optimize its test, development and delivery processes across an on-premises environment and GCP, and retailer Kohl’s uses it across GCP and other public clouds. Other customers include HSBC, Kaeser Kompressoren, DenizBank and OpenText.

“We are seeing a lot of customer interest on ensuring that they can build applications and decouple where they’re building the application and where it can run,” Kurian said. “It’s the choice that it gives them.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com