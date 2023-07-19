Google Cloud signs all-of-government deal with NZ DIA

By on
Google Cloud signs all-of-government deal with NZ DIA
Paul Dearlove, Google Cloud NZ

Google Cloud and the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs has signed an all-of-government framework agreeement, that provides access for eligible agencies to procure public cloud and professional services.

The agreement covers the Google Cloud Platform, with data, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning tools.

Google Workspace is also included, along with professional cloud services and security operations.

“This government agreement is a welcome addition to Google Cloud's rapidly growing presence in New Zealand's Enterprise, Education and SME sectors and we are aware that security of data and the digitisation of government are critical to building trust in the public sector," the company's New Zealand chief, Paul Dearlove, said.

"We’re committed to working closely with the New Zealand Government to provide secure and sustainable solutions to all Kiwis,” Dearlove added.

Former professional rugby player Dearlove was appointed as the head of Google Cloud New Zealand in November last year.

Google Cloud announced the country's first region announced in August 2022, with One NZ as an anchor tenant when the facility becomes operational in 2025.

