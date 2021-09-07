Google Cloud signs direct deal with Lendlease

Lendlease and Google Cloud have formed a new global partnership which will see the cloud giant set to be the sole cloud service provider for the property developer by 2022.

A spokesperson for Lendlease said the company would integrate the new Google Cloud capabilities, including AI, machine learning and data analytics, into its autonomous building and resource management platform - Podium.

Google said the partnership would allow the two organisations to "co-innovate" on the development of cloud-based building solutions to achieve sustainability goals.

"By running on the cleanest cloud in the industry, Lendlease will gain increased efficiency, lower its environmental footprint, and be able to offer its clients greater information about the lifecycle of building projects,” Google Cloud local boss Alister Dias said.

“Working together, we will also spearhead digital transformation across the global property and construction industry, and enable companies to drive towards a healthier, more sustainable future.”

Under the partnership, the two companies will collaborate on the adoption of Podium among existing and prospective customers.

The increased cloud capabilities are said to provide customers with the necessary intelligence to improve quality and safety, as well as accelerate development pipelines, according to a company statement.

Lendlease said the move would allow it to increase operational efficiency and drive improved decision making and stronger cybersecurity across the organisation.

“Remaking buildings is both the greatest need and the greatest opportunity in addressing our future,” Lendlease Digital CEO Bill Ruhsaid.

“By using Podium to digitise supply chains, firms can plan construction projects with accurate parts, pricing and supply. This means fewer delays to projects, more precise build plans, and a reduction in cost estimate errors.

"This will also put important information about the lifecycle of building projects into the hands of employees at their work locations, including construction sites and within owned property assets.”