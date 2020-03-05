Google Cloud to launch second Australian region

Google will open its second Australian cloud region in Melbourne next year.

The internet giant was fairly quiet on the details, but said the new region will consist of three zones “to protect against service disruptions” and will launch with a “portfolio of key products.”

The company said the new region translates to lower latency for customers and infrastructure to support disaster recovery and regulatory needs.

Google Cloud opened its first Australian facility in Sydney in July 2017, making compute, big data, storage and networking solutions available at launch.

In December 2018, Google Cloud earned government approval to store and run unclassified workloads, making it a more attractive option for governments and other businesses that require their data to be kept onshore. Google said industries like healthcare, financial services and government in particular would benefit from the new region.

“Our infrastructure is certified for a growing number of compliance standards and controls and has undergone several independent third party audits to test for data safety, privacy and security,” the company said in a blog post.

Google Cloud counts Australia Post, Macquarie Bank, Optus and Woolworths among its local customers.

Google declined to answer which co-location provider will host the new region, its scale, or whether services will be available upon launch.