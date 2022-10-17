Google Cloud’s 5 big new partnerships

Google Cloud has doubled down on integrations with the likes of ServiceNow, GitLab and MongoDB, while also forming tighter partnerships with channel partner giants Accenture and HCLTech to accelerate migrations to Google Cloud.

At Google Cloud Next 2022 this week, the cloud giant unveiled a slew of enhanced technology and channel partnerships with the goal driving more sales and becoming the most open cloud platform in the world.

Additionally, the Mountain View, Calif.-based company launched dozens of new Google products and services at Google Cloud Next around artificial intelligence (AI), Google Workspace and BigQuery, to name a few.

Google Cloud also explained to CRN that integration with cybersecurity company Mandiant is in full swing.

Google cloud unit is striving to increase its global cloud market share which currently stands at approximately 10 percent worldwide share, according to market data from Synergy Research Group, trailing Microsoft Azure at 21 percent share and Amazon Web Services at 34 percent share.

Google Cloud plans to increase its market share by having the most open cloud platform in the world, the best cloud cybersecurity portfolio, and driving sales through a partner-centric go-to-market strategy with a 100 percent partner attach rate, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian told CRN this year.

Google Cloud revenue has been growing at a fast rate this year. The company generated nearly $6.3 billion in sales during its second quarter 2022, representing a revenue increase of 36 percent year over year.

With the new technology and channel partnerships unveiled at Google Cloud Next, Kurian is looking to make his hopes of climbing the cloud market share ranks come true.

CRN breaks down the five biggest new partnerships Google Cloud announced at Google Cloud Next 2022 with Accenture, ServiceNow, GitLab, HCLTech and MongoDB.

ServiceNow Plus BigQuery

ServiceNow has integrated its Flow Designer and App Engine with Google Cloud’s BigQuery.

The new partnership will help customers more easily connect to datasets available on Google Cloud and build new workflows to take actions on real-time data coming on from BigQuery.

ServiceNow’s technology collaboration with Google Cloud will allows developers and business analysts to utilize the direct connection with BigQuery and build solutions that combine their first-party data with external datasets.

“This integration enhances a variety of use cases across the enterprise, including IT asset management, customer servie management, and order manager,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, vice president and general manager of Data Analytics for Google Cloud in a blog post.

ServiceNow’s Flow Designer offer lets process owners use natural language to automate approvals, tasks, notifications, and record operations without coding. App Engine empowers businesses around enterprise-class low code application delivery with intuitive and intelligent experiences.

BigQuery is a managed enterprise data warehouse service that helps customer manage and analyze data with built-in features like machine learning, geospatial analysis, and business intelligence.

HCLTech To Drive Migration To Google Cloud; Train 18,000

Google Cloud is doubling down on its partnership with solution provider giant HCLTech with new service offerings to expedite enterprise migration to Google Cloud.

The partnership will enable two new offerings to help enterprise customers migrate to Google Cloud more quickly and gain value from their cloud investments sooner.

This week, the companies launched the new Google Cloud Global Migration and Modernization Factory, within HCLTech Google Cloud Ecosystem Unit, which combines experts, IP, migration frameworks and automation tools to help businesses bring critical workloads into Google Cloud faster, while enhancing their cybersecurity posture and ensuring regulatory compliance.

A new dedicated HCLTech Cloud Acceleration Team will further speed customers’ time-to-value with Google Cloud products and solutions by providing architectural expertise and unlocking insights from enterprise data.

HCLTech will train up to 18,000 of its IT professionals on Google Cloud to significantly increase its ability to accelerate digital transformations globally with Google Cloud solutions.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in a statement that the enhanced partnership will provide “enterprises with the services, industry expertise and technologies they need to accelerate their cloud agendas and to create business value from Google Cloud’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics.”

HCLTech said it will now take a Google Cloud-first approach for data, analytics and AI projects in industry segments including retail and consumer packaged goods, financial services, and healthcare and life sciences.

Accenture Doubles Down On Google Cloud

One of the biggest solution providers in the world is doubling down on Google Cloud as Accenture plans to invest more resources to help customers operate cloud-first organization via Google Cloud.

The gigantic 721,000-employee Accenture will expand from its 5,000 Google Cloud certifications to over 15,000 certifications in areas including cybersecurity, application modernization, data analytics, AI, mainframe migration and sustainability.

Accenture and Google Cloud will also develop new solutions and accelerators for specialized industry use cases, such as sales and marketing optimization, visual inspection and customer transformation.

Additionally, Accenture’s integrated retail platform, ai.RETAIL, will be optimized to Google Cloud’s Product Discovery and Vertex AI aimed to help customers improve consumer engagement and conversions and make their supply chain more sustainable.

Karthik Narain, Accenture’s global lead for its Accenture Cloud First business group, said the partnership is designed to help customer build a strong digital core utilizing Google Cloud infrastructure and products in areas like cybersecurity, data analytics and application modernization.

“By working with Google Cloud to expand talent and pre-build industry-specific, productized solutions, we will accelerate time to value for clients on Google Cloud, from public to edge and everything in between,” Narain said in a statement.

GitLab Launches Cloud Seed To Simplify Google Cloud

GitLab is integrating more deeply with Google Cloud with the launch of Cloud Seed, a new open-source solution aiming to simplify Google Cloud deployments and management.

Cloud Seed simplifies the developer experience for procuring and consuming cloud services, which enables Google Cloud customers to migrate to the cloud using a single platform.

Cloud Seed is integrated with the GitLab One DevOps platform that simplifies deployment to Google Cloud Run, Google SQL database provision and overall Google Cloud account management. Engineers can now do this directly from the GitLab web interface.

The new open-source solution enables developers to deploy web applications directly to Google Cloud.

MongoDB Atlas Boost BigQuery Integrations

MongoDB launched new templates to accelerate businesses’ ability to move data between Atlas and Google Cloud BigQuery.

MongoDB Atlas is a managed service on Google Cloud infrastructure that allows customers to manage their databases in a few clicks, while also offering features such as global clusters for low-latency read and write access anywhere in the world.

The enhanced partnership will open up new use cases for customers to leverage Google Cloud’s AI and machine learning capabilities to MongoDB using Vertex AI.

Google Cloud’s Vertex AI is the company’s unified machine learning (ML) portfolio which allows customers to build, deploy and scale ML models faster with fully managed tools for any use case.

This article originally appeared at crn.com