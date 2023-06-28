Google culls staff at Waze

Google will cut jobs at mapping app Waze, the company's head of the Geo maps division, Chris Phillips, said in an email to employees this week, viewed by CNBC.

Phillips did not say how many staff will be let go, but Waze has over 500 employees currently.

The redundancies come as search giant merges the app's advertising system with its Google Ads technology.

"In order to create a better, more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we've begun transitioning Waze's existing advertising system to Google Ads technology.

"As part of this update, we've reduced those roles focused on Waze Ads monetisation," Google said.

Waze has around 140 million users and was acquired by Google for about US$1.3 billion in 2013.

In December Google said that it will merge the Waze and Maps teams to consolidate processes,

This would make Waze a part of the Google Geo division, its portfolio of real-world mapping products that include Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View.

Phillips said Google will notify advertisers and partners about the move on Wednesday.

 

