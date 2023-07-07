Google delays release of Redondo custom phone chip

By on
Google delays release of Redondo custom phone chip

A[phabet-owned Google has delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025, industry publication The Information reported this week, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Google originally planned to release the chip, internally called Redondo, next year to replace the semicustom chips it currently designs with Samsung Electronics, the report said.

The tech giant will also switch from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) for making the chips, called Tensors, according to The Information.

The world's largest contract chipmaker counts companies such as Apple and Nvidia among its customers.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while TSMC declined to comment.

THe company will stick with Samsung for another year and wait until 2025 to introduce a fully custom design chip, internally code-named Laguna, according to The Information.

The Laguna chip will be based on TSMC's 3-nanometre manufacturing process, which is currently the world's most advanced chipmaking process, the report added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
google hardware laguna pixel smartphones tsmc

