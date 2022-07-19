Google-Mandiant deal closer as US Justice Department ends antitrust inquiry

By on
Google-Mandiant deal closer as US Justice Department ends antitrust inquiry

The historic Google-Mandiant merger is now one step closer to reality.

In a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Mandiant, which Google is seeking to acquire for US$5.4 billion in order to boost its cloud security posture, said the Department of Justice has effectively ended its antitrust inquiry with no objections to letting the deal proceed.

“On July 15, 2022, the DOJ granted early termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act with respect to the merger,” Mandiant’s filing states, referring to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

“The early termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the Merger.”

CRN Pipeline 2022

Join Australia’s most influential channel partners at CRN Pipeline 2022 to reconnect after two extraordinary years of change!

Register to attend

Mandiant’s filing concluded: “Mandiant and Google continue to expect the closing of the Merger to occur by the end of 2022.”

Google and Mandiant, which is considered an incident and response superstar within the cybersecurity world, have consistently expressed confidence their deal would receive all necessary regulatory approvals, with the deal closing later this year.

But some observers became a bit alarmed in May when the feds requested more information from the companies, indicating regulators were conducting a more than perfunctory antitrust review of the proposed transaction, as reported at the time by The Register.

But the DOJ’s action appears to put antitrust concerns – and a possible blowup of the merger -- to rest.

Mandiant and Google representatives could not be reached for comment.

According to the National Law Review, the Federal Trade Commission and DOJ are authorized under the HSR Act to terminate a mandatory waiting period early “after determining that no additional information is necessary and that the transaction does not pose significant competitive concerns.”

In this case, it means the big Google-Mandiant cybersecurity deal can go through as planned.

The March announcement that Google planned to buy Mandiant was the talk of the tech world this past winter, in part because many believed Microsoft was perhaps first in line to buy Mandiant.

Microsoft did eye a takeover of Mandiant, but later bowed out of talks after concluding a merger with Mandiant wouldn’t make a good fit, according to published reports.

Google ultimately agreed to pay US$23 a share for Mandiant, a 57 percent premium to Mandiant’s weighted multi-day share price before takeover speculation took hold this past winter.

Google has made clear it wants Mandiant to, among other things, boost its cloud security.

“The Mandiant brand is synonymous with unmatched insights for organizations seeking to keep themselves secure in a constantly changing environment,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in a statement after the merger announcement was made in March.

“Together we can make a profound impact in securing the cloud, accelerating the adoption of cloud computing, and ultimately make the world safer.”

 

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
google mandiant security

Partner Content

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Red Telecom fined $450k over unpaid complaint payments

Red Telecom fined $450k over unpaid complaint payments
ACCC mulling changes to Telstra, NBN Co broadband agreements

ACCC mulling changes to Telstra, NBN Co broadband agreements
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?