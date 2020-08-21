Google's G Suite services suffers global outage

Google has revealed its G Suite productivity software was hit by a global outage overnight, lasting about four hours.

The issues started Thursday afternoon, first hitting Gmail and Google Drive at about 3:30pm Sydney time.

Other services also went down at around 4pm, including Docs, Sheets, Slides, Sites, Google Chat, Meet, Keep and Voice.

In an update at 5:20pm, Google described the issues as “Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, Creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat.”

The tech giant never disclosed what caused the issue, only posting an update at 7:40pm that the services have started restoring for some users.

“Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future,” Google’s advisory read. “Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.”

The issues were fully resolved at about 9:10pm, according to the advisory.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support,” Google said.

“System reliability is a top priority at Google. We are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

