GoTo adds MSP functionality to Resolve all-in-one platform

Business communications and IT support software vendor GoTo has extended its IT support and management platform GoTo Resolve to managed service providers with new functionality.

GoTo Resolve now includes MSP-specific account administration and reporting features, Professional Services Automation (PSA) integrations and modern Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) capabilities. The platform also includes zero trust security architecture to protect against software supply chain attacks.

“We are excited to enable MSPs in the GoTo Resolve platform today not just as another vendor but as a strategic business partner,” GoTo vice president of global partner sales Michael Day said.

“We designed the specialised offering based on feedback from our MSP partners, providing them with all the tools they need to simplify workloads and streamline the support experience for customers. This will be a huge vector of growth for us in the coming years and we are eager to bring some much-needed functionality and support to the market.”

GoTo Resolve’s new RMM functionality helps MSPs manage devices across iOS, Android, Windows, and MacOS systems, while the PSA integrations include Datto Autotask and ConnectWise Manage. Other features include multi-tenancy administration, endpoint security and configurable reporting.

GoTo, formerly LogMeIn, unveiled Resolve in February 2022. The platform combines support and communication solutions in an all-in-one application for its small and medium-sized customers.

In the announcement, Leader national enterprise and marketing manager Ben Klason said, “As a company that prides itself on offering IT services through our wide network of resellers with the purpose of helping businesses save time and money, we’re looking forward to delivering on our promise at an even greater rate with GoTo Resolve.”

“GoTo Resolve enables resellers within our ecosystem to provide a variety of support – from powerful proactive support like task automation to simple, fast remote control – for customers with ease. Knowing the GoTo team continues to quickly add more and more functionality means we can enable our partners to keep growing their revenue streams and improve the services they provide to end-customers.

“Since signing a distributorship with GoTo for its remote support solutions in the Oceania region, we’re very excited by this partnership and the future with GoTo Resolve.”

South Australia-headquartered Leader signed on as a GoTo distributor in August, also carrying GoTo’s Rescue and Central, along with Resolve.