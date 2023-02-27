GoTo adds new remote monitoring and management features

Business communications and IT support software vendor GoTo has announced a suite of new remote monitoring and management (RMM) features and a new free offering for its GoTo Resolve IT solution.

GoTo talks up its newest additions, including new RMM capabilities which aim to streamline workloads to uncover, diagnose, and resolve IT challenges in a single unified solution.

GoTo extended GoTo Resolve to managed service providers first in September 2022 with new functionality.

This included MSP-specific account administration and reporting features, Professional Services Automation (PSA) integrations and some RMM capabilities.

GoTo claimed its Resolve solution is the only all-in-one IT management and support solution with native RMM, remote support and access, and ticketing with a built-in zero trust security architecture.

It aims to streamline and improve remote working for small businesses through to enterprises.

Other GoTo products include GoTo Connect and Rescue.

The newly added RMM features include customisable device monitoring, a system diagnostics dashboard, background terminal and file manager access, and unlimited remote access and automation for up to five priority devices.

Other new features include proactive device monitoring, endpoint protection software management and automated patch management.

GoTo Resolve’s helpdesk also received significant updates, which include a flexible end user portal, enhanced helpdesk reporting, customised workflows and mobile app ticketing.

GoTo’s APAC channel director Yvette McEnearney told CRN Australia that “Australian channel partners will benefit greatly from GoTo’s new remote monitoring and management functionality as they look to further enhance the transparency, insight and knowledge they receive from the platform.”

“Device issues, interruptions and threats are endlessly and proactively scanned for with upgraded monitoring and management capability,” McEnearney said.

McEnearney told CRN Australia that this will allow “partners to provide more proactive IT management and support to their customers which ultimately increases customer loyalty.”

“In addition, with the integration of helpdesk ticketing features within GoTo Connect, we’re enabling GoTo partners to offer a high-quality customer experience that extends in the business communications and contact centre space through quicker resolution of customer IT problems,” McEnearney added.

She highlighted that GoTo works with a range of partners across a variety of sectors.

For GoTo’s ITSG solutions, key partners include CCNA, Leader, BlueChip, Aquion, Tech Specialists, and Tradewinds.

“As one of GoTo’s top performing partners, we’ve been recommending GoTo Resolve to a range of our customers to solve their IT management and support needs,” technology solution and integration specialist CCNA’s co-managing director Craig Sims said.

“We too required an IT management solution that would help improve our day-to-day operations to become streamlined and efficient, while also providing high-grade endpoint monitoring," Sims said.

"Being able to consolidate all these features under one application, GoTo Resolve was something we’ve chosen to implement within CCNA with great results," he added.

GoTo said that looking forward, the company plans to expand in mobile device management following its acquisition of Miradore.

The company also plans to expand in the areas of hardware and software asset management, native integrations and change and problem management.

“We’ve made tremendous strides with GoTo Resolve since its launch just last year, introducing more than 60 new features and updates, developing a new offering specifically for MSP customers, and more than tripling our total managed devices and growing our weekly active users by more than 200 per cent in the last six months alone," GoTo chief executive Paddy Srinivasan said,.

Last month, GoTo informed customers that backups for five of its product lines were taken by a malicious actor in the November breach of its third-party cloud storage service.

In August 2022, GoTo appointed Leader as its newest distributor for Australia, distributing its GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central products.