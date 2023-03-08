GoTo names 2022 APAC partner award winners

By on
GoTo names 2022 APAC partner award winners
Yvette Mcenearney, GoTo

Business communications and IT support software vendor GoTo has announced its 2022 partner award winners across APAC, recognising four ANZ companies.

GoTo said the awards were given to top achieving members of its GoTo Partner Network and selected based on 2022 sales performance.

Top partners were awarded for consistently providing their customers with hybrid work and IT management and support tools using GoTo’s solutions including GoTo Resolve, Rescue and Central products.

“Our partners across APAC have been nothing short of spectacular. They have helped us extend market reach and expand our offerings in business communications to a greater audience, as well as tap into new markets with our IT management and support solutions,” GoTo APAC channel director Yvette McEnearney said.

“Our partners have helped us grow year on year, with the channel now driving a staggering 70 per cent of our revenue in ANZ.

"We look forward to continuing to collaborate and grow with our partner community and extend a huge congratulations to all the worthy winners,” McEnearney said.

Melbourne-based telco solutions provider Network Pioneers was named Top Producing Partner and Hobart-based Telephone & Communication Services was given the award for Top Partner.

Sydney-headquartered cloud contact centre NativUC snagged the Top Contact Centre Partner award and Adelaide-based telecommunications service provider TelcoDataCloud was awarded Top New Partner.

The award winners will join members of the GoTo team at the company’s Partner President Club in Riviera Maya, Mexico later this month.

This announcement comes a week after GoTo added a suite of new remote monitoring and management features and a new free offering for its GoTo Resolve IT solution.

In January, GoTo informed customers that backups for five of its product lines were taken by a malicious actor in the November breach of its third-party cloud storage service.

GoTo extended its IT support and management platform GoTo Resolve to managed service providers with new functionality, in September 2022.

In August 2022, GoTo appointed Leader as its newest distributor for Australia, distributing its GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central products.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
goto nativuc network pioneers software telcodatacloud telephone & communication services

Partner Content

Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Fujifilm Business Innovation to acquire MicroChannel

Fujifilm Business Innovation to acquire MicroChannel
Zoom fires company president after just nine months

Zoom fires company president after just nine months
Atlassian to cut five per cent of employees

Atlassian to cut five per cent of employees
Macquarie Telecom awarded Tech Partner of the Year by Domino's

Macquarie Telecom awarded Tech Partner of the Year by Domino's

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?