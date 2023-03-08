GoTo names 2022 APAC partner award winners

Business communications and IT support software vendor GoTo has announced its 2022 partner award winners across APAC, recognising four ANZ companies.

GoTo said the awards were given to top achieving members of its GoTo Partner Network and selected based on 2022 sales performance.

Top partners were awarded for consistently providing their customers with hybrid work and IT management and support tools using GoTo’s solutions including GoTo Resolve, Rescue and Central products.

“Our partners across APAC have been nothing short of spectacular. They have helped us extend market reach and expand our offerings in business communications to a greater audience, as well as tap into new markets with our IT management and support solutions,” GoTo APAC channel director Yvette McEnearney said.

“Our partners have helped us grow year on year, with the channel now driving a staggering 70 per cent of our revenue in ANZ.

"We look forward to continuing to collaborate and grow with our partner community and extend a huge congratulations to all the worthy winners,” McEnearney said.

Melbourne-based telco solutions provider Network Pioneers was named Top Producing Partner and Hobart-based Telephone & Communication Services was given the award for Top Partner.

Sydney-headquartered cloud contact centre NativUC snagged the Top Contact Centre Partner award and Adelaide-based telecommunications service provider TelcoDataCloud was awarded Top New Partner.

The award winners will join members of the GoTo team at the company’s Partner President Club in Riviera Maya, Mexico later this month.

This announcement comes a week after GoTo added a suite of new remote monitoring and management features and a new free offering for its GoTo Resolve IT solution.

In January, GoTo informed customers that backups for five of its product lines were taken by a malicious actor in the November breach of its third-party cloud storage service.

GoTo extended its IT support and management platform GoTo Resolve to managed service providers with new functionality, in September 2022.

In August 2022, GoTo appointed Leader as its newest distributor for Australia, distributing its GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central products.