GoTo names Paddy Srinivasan as CEO

Software company GoTo has promoted Paddy Srinivasan to president and CEO, succeeding board member and CEO Mike Kohlsdorf, who has served as CEO since January.

Srinivasan was promoted from chief product and technology officer where he was leading Boston-based GoTo’s recent transformation and platform unification.

Mike Kohlsdorf assumed the role as CEO when former CEO Bill Wagner stepped down earlier this year.

“It provided an opportunity for Francisco Partners to step into the CEO role,” Srinivasan told CRN. “It’s not uncommon for financial backers to fill leadership roles in these circumstances.” LogMeIn, rebranded as GoTo earlier this year, was acquired by Francisco Partners in a go-private transaction in March 2020.

Kohlsdorf remains an active member of the GoTo Board.

“Our goal was always to find a long-term CEO to take GoTo into its next phase of evolution. I’m honored to be that person,” Srinivasan said.

As CEO, he said the company is uniquely positioned to help SMBs keep their customers and employees supported and protected, which will be more important than ever in the months and years ahead as many SMBs face economic headwinds.

“GoTo will lead the industry by helping companies stay connected and supported while consolidating their tech stacks to save on budget and resources that are in short supply in this economic environment,” he said. “With our offerings designed to meet small-business needs from both a UCC and IT support perspective, we’re demonstrating our commitment to helping our customers by providing them with products that are affordable, unified and effective without sacrificing any one quality for the others.”

He said constant innovation and accelerated growth will strengthen the relationship between end users and IT admins as SMBs need simplicity in their internal operations and customer communications.

“We’re proud of our already-strong relationships with our partner network and I have full confidence in our sales and channel teams in continuing to raise the bar for themselves in 2022 and beyond,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we’ll be complacent, though. In fact, we plan to continue increasing our partner community to better meet the needs of SMBs. We’re actively accelerating exciting innovations to our product portfolio and looking forward to bringing more products to more partners. Stay tuned for more news on that front in the very near future.”

Srinivasan has 25 years of product and leadership experience in driving technologies forward. He first joined GoTo, then known as LogMeIn, in 2013 as general manager and was responsible for product strategy, strategic partnerships and customer success. He then went on to serve as general manager of data and machine learning platform services at Amazon Alexa AI before returning to GoTo in 2020.

Earlier in his career, Srinivasan was founder and CEO of Opstera, a cloud monitoring and management company that was acquired by Avanade, a Microsoft-Accenture joint venture.

This article originally appeared at crn.com