Govt lays out expectations on how the ACCC regulates the NBN

By on
Govt lays out expectations on how the ACCC regulates the NBN
Paul Fletcher, Communications Minister

Communications minister Paul Fletcher has laid out a set of expectations for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on how it regulates NBN Co.

Fletcher issued a “Statement of Expectations” outlining the ACCC’s key relationships, accountabilities and operational priorities relating to its telecommunications-related functions.

The statement comes despite the ACCC not being part of Fletcher’s remit, with the agency working as an independent body under Treasury, instead of the communications portfolio.

“Our telecommunications regulatory framework aims to deliver outcomes for consumers while supporting industry innovation. The ACCC has a central role in this framework,” Fletcher said.

“This is an opportune time to issue this Statement of Expectations: the telecommunications environment has evolved significantly over recent years, including the National Broadband Network rollout nearing completion and the advancing deployment of 5G services across the country.”

The statement discusses NBN Co’s wholesale prices, business market competition, and spectrum.

Fletcher said the agency should help develop a regulatory solution on NBN’s wholesale pricing and increase competition in its business segment to help drive prices for end-users down.

He also expects the ACCC to provide advice on spectrum allocations and other related issues when requested, while also taking into account the government’s communications policy objectives.

As per standard practice, the ACCC is expected to respond to the statement within the next three months.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
accc broadband government internet nbn nbn co paul fletcher telco

Partner Content

How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

10 big things to know about the Apple iPhone 12

10 big things to know about the Apple iPhone 12
Office 365 outages suggest Microsoft is getting overwhelmed

Office 365 outages suggest Microsoft is getting overwhelmed
5 big things to know about IBM&#8217;s spin-off

5 big things to know about IBM’s spin-off
IBM spins off GTS managed infrastructure services unit

IBM spins off GTS managed infrastructure services unit
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?