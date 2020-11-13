Govt seeking feedback on $22m 5G initiative

The federal government has released a discussion paper on the first round of its $22 million 5G Innovation Initiative to seek feedback from interested parties.

The initiative, anticipated to start in the first half of 2021, aims to support emerging businesses wanting to trial new uses of 5G connectivity through financial grants. The second round of grants is expected to come in the first quarter of 2022.

Some of the trials would involve potential uses of 5G like IoT applications to build Australia’s 5G ecosystem, which would enable businesses to test and develop 5G applications, services and products.

Those who will get funding will pilot ways of using 5G in their businesses that will help create the commercial incentive for other businesses to adopt 5G solutions and for telcos to accelerate their 5G rollouts.

Communications minister Paul Fletcher said input from all interested parties are welcome.

“Businesses that can develop 5G applications that improve productivity will have a significant ‘first mover’ advantage, and I want to encourage companies in Australia to adopt new digital technologies of benefit to the economy,” he said.



“2021 will be the ‘Year of 5G’, and our investment in these 5G trials supports this.”