By on
Govt. taps DXC to overhaul job seeker portal

The Australian Department of Education, Skills and Employment has tapped DXC Technology to lead the development of a new government jobseeker platform.

DXC will lead a consortium of vendors, design consultancies and fellow resellers to deliver a cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution to provide a single platform and a seamless user interface for job seekers.

The new platform aims to help the Department deliver better services to job seekers and employers as part of its New Employment Service Model (NESM).

The consortium includes Microsoft and SAS, design consultancies Thinkplace and Annex and Microsoft partner and MSP Veritec.

The platform will be integrated with a personalised experience using SAS CI360 and Azure data analytics and automation.

The new job seeker platform aims to cater to a new generation of digitally savvy, job-ready candidates with self-service online tools. DXC said employers will also benefit with the new filter and search features delivered through a single interface.

“DXC is delighted to be working with the Department of Education, Skills and Employment to support the NESM program, and we’re proud to be making a difference to employment in Australia,” DXC Asia-Pacific managing director Seelan Nayagam said.

“Through the strength of our partner ecosystem, we have brought together our joint capabilities to deliver a platform that facilitates a cohesive and personalised digital experience.”

