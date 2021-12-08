Govt to update regulatory framework for payment systems

By on
Govt to update regulatory framework for payment systems

Australia will overhaul its regulatory framework for payment systems for the first time in over 20 years, giving authorities power to oversee the use of digital wallets and cryptocurrencies, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will say today.

Under the proposed changes, the treasurer will be given the power to direct policies for payment systems, oversee the payments policy and address gaps in the regulatory framework, according to extracts of the government's plans seen by Reuters.

"If we do not reform the current framework, it will be Silicon Valley that determines the future of our payment system," Frydenberg is due to say in a speech at the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce. "Australia must retain its sovereignty over our payment system."

The move comes as more Australians shift to tap-and-go transactions on their smartphones using Apple and Google's digital payment platforms, as well as turning to buy now, pay later firms such as Afterpay Ltd.

These systems do not currently fall under the laws overseeing payment systems, with the government looking to the proposed changes to bring them into the regulatory fold.

About 55 million non-cash payments worth about A$650 billion are made in Australia every day, with almost half of Australians using their phones to make payments, government data showed.

Without reform of payment system regulations, which have remained largely unchanged over the past 25 years, businesses will be able to undertake transactions largely unregulated, Frydenberg will say.

On cryptocurrencies, the proposed rules will provide consumers more protection for their investments, while businesses will have more clarity over obligations. The government will also begin a study on the feasibility of a retail central bank digital currency in Australia.

The reforms will progress in two phases, with the most urgent ones to be consulted during the first half of 2022 and the rest by the end of next year.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Richard Pullin)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
digital finance payment systems regulation

Partner Content

Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money

Sponsored Whitepapers

MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband to acquire Over The Wire for $390m

Aussie Broadband to acquire Over The Wire for $390m
TPG launches Fortinet powered SD-WAN offering

TPG launches Fortinet powered SD-WAN offering
AWS outage takes out several sites and services

AWS outage takes out several sites and services
Telco stores operator sentenced to five years in prison

Telco stores operator sentenced to five years in prison

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?