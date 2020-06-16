Greenbox, Core Technology Partners team up to build offsite call centre

IT asset management provider Greenbox partnered with Sydney-based MSP Core Technology Partners to help build an offsite call centre.

Commissioned by an undisclosed Sydney-based client in the financial sector, the call centre had to be established within a few days as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on.

Core Technology Partners director and co-founder Adam Nixon said the client had a “critical and urgent requirement” to setup an emergency call centre, sourcing them brand new laptops with Greenbox handling the imaging on-site.

“Due to the urgency we were only able to give Greenbox 24 hours-notice. Greenbox shifted resourcing and called us back to say they could get three technicians onsite from 5am onwards the following morning,” Nixon said.

“The technicians worked with Core Technology and the end user in shifts, out of hours and on the weekend to deliver the setup of the call centre within the deadline.”

Core said it had worked with Greenbox in the past for asset recovery, but more recently the company also started delivering managed IT services within tight timeframes.

“Our customers are supporting Australians through these uncertain times and are consequently demanding urgent response times and the highest levels of support,” Nixon added.

Greenbox chief executive Dan Pritchard said, “Business IT systems are required to be more flexible and agile than ever before, with quicker response times, highest levels of security clearance, underpinned by strong elements of trust.”

“Greenbox’s decade long partnership with channel partners is key to the future success of agile IT systems,” he added.

“We are looking forward to collaborating on future projects to best support customers when they require urgent and timely ICT hardware delivery and installations to better support the wider public of Australia.”