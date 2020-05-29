Greenbox secures Dell First Choice Partner award

Technology lifecycle solution provider Greenbox Systems has been named a First Choice Partner by Dell Technologies.

Dell awarded Greenbox earlier this year following the vendor’s annual partner landscape review in February 2020.

Greenbox was picked from a select few of Dell’s top partners, and was recognised for its work in IT asset lifecycle, including managed deployment, data sanitisation and asset recovery.

The company's CEO Dan Pritchard told CRN this was the company’s second straight year being named a First Choice Partner.

“We’re happy to be recognised by Dell for the work our team has been doing over the past year, when we became the first Dell partner in Australia to achieve a 10/10 score in customer satisfaction,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard explained the score comes from an externally managed process from Dell, where an independent body contacts all of Greenbox’s customers to get feedback.

“We work with a broad range of partners and the key things we focus on are how important it is for us to be really easy to do business with, and also the customer outcome,” he added.

“It’s personally something I am delighted with, as we’re receiving an award for what we pride ourselves on, which proves that we deliver on our promises to our customers.”

Pritchard also added that Dell also recognised Greenbox as one of Australia’s few providers who are capable of data sanitisation to both the NIST800-88, a US compliance obligation, and Australian Signals Directorate Information Security Management guidelines.

