Greenlight ITC, Bluechip Infotech and Quotient ICT score WatchGuard partner awards

Network security and intelligence vendor WatchGuard Technologies honoured its best-performing Australian and New Zealand partners of 2019.

The winners were chosen for having outstanding business results and for creating successful customer programs and relationships through the delivery of WatchGuard-based solutions.

Taking the top gong of partner of the year is Greenlight ITC, while Bluechip Infotech was named distributor of the year.

Quotient ICT took home new partner of the year, while C3 Group scored the WatchGuard marketing program of the year award.

WatchGuard ANZ regional director Mark Sinclair said, “We are 100 percent channel and our mission is to bring widely deployable security solutions to businesses by way of our channel partners.”

“At the same time, we take great pride in rapidly identifying customers’ most pressing security challenges and working with channel partners to bring to market new security services that address those ever-evolving threats faster than competitors.”

This was also the first time WatchGuard handed out state-based awards, with the following winners below:

NSW Partner of the Year - Systemnet

ACT Partner of the Year - WYSCOM

VIC Partner of the Year - Viatek

WA Partner of the Year - Silverfern IT

SA Partner of the Year - Hood Sweeney

QLD/NT Partner of the Year - Territory Technology Solutions

“Last year, our state-based and national partners provided sensational year-on-year growth not just in our traditional firewall technology but increasingly in WatchGuard’s multi-factor authentication AuthPoint solution,” Sinclair said.

WatchGuard also recognised a few more partners below:

NZ Partner of the Year - Manux

WatchGuardONE Partner Ambassador - Calvert Technologies

E-Commerce Partner of the Year - Shiloh Computers

Telco Partner of the Year - Spirit Telecom

“Moving forward, we’re seeing positive demand for our MFA solution as a blended workforce takes hold and new security policies are put in place for increasingly distributed business operations,” Sinclair said.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with our partners across Australia and New Zealand in the year ahead to build mutual business success while also increasingly focused on recruiting a new wave of partners who can support us in regional areas.

“While WatchGuard has grown significantly in recent years, our unwavering commitment to partner relationships remains steadfast and one of one hundred per cent support.”