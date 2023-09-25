GreenSquareDC and Schneider Electric to build green data centre

GreenSquareDC has partnered with Schneider Electric to deliver a sustainable 96 megawatt data centre in Perth.

Named WAi1, the data centre will utilise Schneider Electric solutions and is designed to have a considerably lower environmental footprint than traditional data centres.

WAi1 will have significantly reduced levels of embodied carbon as well as reduced power and water consumption.

The data centre will at a minimum have the same level of resiliency, reliability and uptime of a traditional data centre while having the same or lower TCO.

“As we continue to shift to a more digital and sustainable world, the demand for data centres is rapidly increasing, so it’s important for data centre operators to create sustainability roadmaps that will reduce the environmental impact of these critical assets," Schneider Electric's VP of data centres Joe Craparotta said.

"We are excited and humbled to be selected by GreenSquareDC after their assessment of the market."

"This exciting new flagship project will allow us to collectively pave the way to a greener, more efficient data centre model.”

Construction on WAi1 is set to commence in early 2024, with expected completion of the first stage in 2025.

GreenSquareDC and Schneider Electric plan to deliver further sustainable, AI-enabled data centres across Australia and the Asia Pacific region.

“Schneider Electric is a natural partner for GreenSquareDC, and we look forward to working with their expert team to help our sustainability vision for the future come to life," GreenSquareDC's founder and CEO Walt Coulston said.

"This collaboration marks a significant step in the data centre industry. bringing the highest levels of sustainability and reliability and at a time when it’s needed the most."