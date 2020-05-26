Greg Wyman trades storage for security with new venture

Serial technologist and channel stalwart Greg Wyman has launched his latest venture continuing a long history of bringing new technologies to the local market.

In this latest initiative Wyman joins Isralie security firm Bufferzone which offers containerised endpoint solutions for enterprise.

Wyman is best known for his work bringing StorageCraft, Veritas and Brocade to the local region.

The role is a departure from his backup and disaster recovery-centric past, but Wyman said the technology was strong and would be competitive.

"I have been working with storage, backup and DR for years but have been closely watching the security space as I think these two areas will be huge," Wyman told CRN.

“We are able to deliver an exceptional level of protection of endpoints and prevention of network infections as a powerful, reliable and affordable complement to all security strategies,” Wyman added.

The vendor is bringing a managed service provider (MSP) model to the local market and Wyman said there had been a lot of work done on the back-end to make the product as easy to on-board and sell as possible.

Bufferzone CEO Israel Levy said “We are proud to work with Greg and his A51 team and introducing an MSP (managed service provider) model for our technology.

"We believe Australia and New Zealand are perfect for the initial launch of this program due their size, culture and vast number of SMB businesses,” he added.

Bufferzone is offered locally at a starting price of $8 per user per month for web and email protection.