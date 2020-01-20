GrowthOps spins out Salesforce Einstein AI business

Technology consulting outfit GrowthOps has spin out its Salesforce Einstein AI practice into its own standalone business.

Now called Lightfold, the company will operate as an independent business but will remain a close partner to its former owners, continuing to provide AI solutions to new and existing customers.

GrowthOps poached its entire Salesforce Einstein team from Accenture in September 2018 in order to bolster its own analytics practice. Professional services giant Accenture acquired the team in 2015 when it bought Cloud Sherpas, Australia’s first dedicated Einstein Analytics practice.

Lightfold will be led by CEO John Cosgrove, one of four original Cloud Sherpas directors along with Kylie Long, Robert Houston and Robert Rymer, all of whom stayed on with Accenture and GrowthOps subsequent to their acquisitions.

Lightfold has been in incubation mode for the past 16 months since being acquired, which Cosgrove said gave the company space to deepen and expand its capabilities and to change the conversation away from being app-centric towards adopting a platform.

“Through Einstein, AI has become mainstream on Salesforce and demand for the capability has grown across every level of business, including small and medium businesses, as well as enterprise,” said Cosgrove.”

“Now, with a dedicated brand and direct market engagement, Lightfold can unleash the full power of Einstein working alongside the trailblazing community of businesses – including GrowthOps and our clients – who adopt Salesforce worldwide.”

GrowthOps CEO Clint Cooper said it was a win-win for all parties, adding: “We’re proud of the work we have done together over the last 12 months and remain committed to continuing to offer this valuable capability to our clients. We’re excited to see what’s now possible for the team as it moves to this next phase.”