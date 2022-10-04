GSTEC wins Schneider Electric's Project of the Year Award for deploying EcoXpert to Aurora building

Aussie channel partner GSTEC has scored Schneider Electric’s ‘Project of the Year” award for using the vendor’s EcoXpert platform to transform Sydney’s Aurora skyscraper into a smart building.

At the 2022 Global EcoXpert Master BMS Conference in Boston, Schneider said GSTEC used the platform to bring the 41-storey property to modern sustainability standards.

Schneider Electric’s VP of digital buildings Louise Monger said the award was "a monumental achievement" for GSTEC.

“At Schneider, we aspire to help our partners achieve sustainability and efficiency through digital transformation," she said. "The award is a testament to this and it is fantastic to see GSTEC’s efforts being recognised on a global scale”.

Aurora Place was designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano in 2000. Monger said GSTEC had used EcoXpert to enhance the 218-meter tall tower’s smart building capabilities.

“A product can only be as good as the project integrator and we are very grateful to have the opportunity to work with our legacy partner GSTEC. Aurora Place is one of Sydney's most highly regarded buildings and has maintained the integrity and heart of Renzo Piano’s design.”

In a Linkedin post commenting on the award, GSTEC said, “we were thrilled when the Aurora Place BMS and ICN project was announced as Project of the Year at the recent Global EcoXpert BMS Masters Conference!

“Thanks to JLL and Intelle Building Services for trusting us to deliver on this significant building investment, and thanks to Schneider Electric for this fantastic recognition.”