Hackers use vulnerability to target SonicWall customers

By on
Hackers use vulnerability to target SonicWall customers

Hackers have targeted customers of California-based network services firm SonicWall via a previously undisclosed vulnerability in its email security product, the company and cybersecurity firm FireEye said Tuesday.

In a statement, SonicWall said that the vulnerability had been "exploited in the wild", meaning hackers had already used the flaw to break into target systems. SonicWall urged customers to "immediately upgrade" to a version that patched the hole.

The intrusions are the latest in a string of hacks using third-party provided software and hardware in the United States. The most notable - the compromise of SolarWinds by alleged Russian hackers last year - has raised concerns about the ability of end users to vet the security of their devices and their programs.

Last month, it was disclosed that an unknown number of Microsoft customers had been compromised after an allegedly Chinese hacking group made use of serious vulnerabilities in the company's email server software.

Just last week, a breach with potentially serious knock-on consequences was reported at San Francisco-based software auditing firm Codecov. Earlier on Tuesday, hackers were outed for exploiting a serious vulnerability in VPN devices made by Utah-based IT firm Ivanti.

In SonicWall's case, hackers could have used the weakness to easily gain "a pretty significant foothold" in their targets' networks, said Charles Carmakal, a senior vice president of Mandiant, an arm of FireEye. He said his firm didn't have a clear idea of who the hackers were and said that he was aware of "fewer than five" victims.

SonicWall did not immediately respond to a Reuters' call for comment.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
security sonicwall

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

Behind FTS Group&#8217;s acquisition strategy

Behind FTS Group’s acquisition strategy
Empired slammed over JobKeeper payments

Empired slammed over JobKeeper payments
What to know about Dell&#8217;s VMware spin-off

What to know about Dell’s VMware spin-off
Aussie Broadband heads west with new Perth office

Aussie Broadband heads west with new Perth office
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?