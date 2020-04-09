Harris Technology bounces back as revenue grows

IT and consumer electronics reseller Harris Technology has bounced back after a tough 2019, posting revenue growth in the three months up to March 2020.

The company has had a tumultuous 2019, having to offload distribution business Anyware and its other non-core businesses due to declining revenues.

Harris has since refocused on its core IT and electronics e-commerce business and partnered with major online trading platforms like Amazon Catch, Kogan and eBay. The company has a presence in each platform.

Sales in March 2020 increased to $1.6 million, up from $716,000 in March 2019.

Subsequently, revenue for the quarter increased to $3.4 million, compared to $2.3 million the previous year.

Harris Technology management said joining the major online platforms contributed to the revenue boost, especially with the increased demand for its products due to more people establishing home offices and home schooling arrangements at the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Harris Technology managing director Garrison Huang said, “We are delighted that we are able to finalise the legacy business operations and put our focus back on the B2C business.”

“Our decision to work with Amazon Australia to grow the business together has proven right. We are able to work with all e-commerce major platforms such as Amazon, Catch and Kogan without being seen as a competitor to these large players.

“We will continue to improve sales with all the major online platforms and also from our own website.”