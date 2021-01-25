Harris Technology continues sales momentum at the end of 2020

Harris Technology has maintained its strong sales figures at the end of 2020 on the back of strong PC sales numbers.

The online retailer reported revenue of $9.57 million in the quarter ended December 2020, fueled by Amazon Australia’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events and the holiday season. Revenue for the quarter ending September 2020 was $9.82 million in comparison.

Total revenue for Harris' 2021 half-year ending 31 December 2020 was $19.39 million, up 373 percent year over year from $4.1 million. The result is also higher than the full-year FY2020 result of $13.6 million.

Part of the growth has been aided by the company’s gaming products business. Harris also announced it is launching a new line of customised gaming PC systems.

The growth in the IT/Technology division for the quarter has offset a slowdown in its personal protective equipment business, the Pro-Hygiene division.

The division saw a “significant” slowdown in sales due to “an abundance of supply in the market” and the easing of health restrictions across Australia.

In an announcement in September, Harris announced it plans to sell homeware and kitchenware to its online business, exclusively selling through Amazon Australia.

Harris had been riding a wave of a PC sales rebound off the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, where demand has hit its highest point in ten years in 2020.

Technology analyst firms Canalys, Gartner and IDC said PC shipments in 2020 were fueled by increased sales in the final quarter of that year, concluding an unexpectedly strong year for PCs and peripherals.