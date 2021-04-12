Harris Technology hits new record quarter as continued WFH fuels demand

By on
Harris Technology hits new record quarter as continued WFH fuels demand

IT and consumer electronics reseller Harris Technology has revealed it has posted another record quarter of revenue growth.

Harris reported $10.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, up 206 percent from the same period last year.

Year-to-date revenue for the 2021 financial year has also reached $30 million, a 300 percent improvement from the $7.48 million posted in Q3 2020.

The company said the growth was due to continued demand for home office and IT products, as well as its new gaming category.

“Harris Technology is continuing its strong momentum which has delivered another record-breaking quarter. This is particularly pleasing in a traditionally quiet retail period,” Harris Technology chief executive Garrison Huang said.

“Our strategy in expanding into the gaming category is paying dividends. Recent demand on
gaming graphic cards due to high Bitcoin prices has increased our gaming product revenue.

“By identifying market trends and proactively working with vendor partners, we are able to
consistently secure supply and ensure healthy stock levels of the most in-demand products,
capitalising on these commercial opportunities.

“I want to thank our team members who once again worked very hard in all areas of
business operations to meet challenges brought upon by the exponential growth Harris
Technology is experiencing as we have continued to pre-empt market trends.”

Harris also cited its expanded warehouse capacity and its addition of new brands as other contributors for growth, as well as its status as the top technology seller on the Amazon Australia Marketplace.

Looking ahead, the company said it was “in active discussions” with distributors and vendors to further expand its gaming category, as well as its home appliance brands.

