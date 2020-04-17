Harris Technology launches PPE product line to aid COVID-19 fight

By on
Harris Technology launches PPE product line to aid COVID-19 fight

IT and consumer electronics retailer Harris Technology has launched its own range of personal protective equipment (PPE) to be sold through its sales channels.

Dubbed “Pro-Hygiene”, the product range includes facemasks, hand sanitiser gels and alcohol wipes.

Harris partnered with China-based manufacturer Jointown Pharmaceutical Group to distribute its Jointown and Aumacom branded face masks.

The company to date has already sold 30,000 face masks in March, with a new shipment of 200,000 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved masks just arriving in Australia and will be available for sale later this month.

For hand sanitisers, Harris partnered with China-based COTDYA Fine Chemicals to market its hand sanitiser products in Australia, with a shipment of 90,000 units in transit and available for sale in early May. An order for a further 225,000 units have also been placed.

The company told shareholders that total revenue from sales of the product range is anticipated to reach $400,000 for the quarter ending 30 June 2020.

Harris managing director Garrison Huang said, “ Our move into the PPE [market] takes advantage of our years of experience in product sourcing and relationship building.”

“The establishment of the Pro-Hygiene range is a long-term strategy as we expect that spreading by customers on PPE products will be far greater in 2020 and onwards than it has been in the past,” he added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
harris technology strategy

Most Read Articles

Telstra to hire 2500 more staff

Telstra to hire 2500 more staff
Services Australia splashes millions to Aussie channel players

Services Australia splashes millions to Aussie channel players
5G Networks channel chief exits

5G Networks channel chief exits
Microsoft's Outlook.com wobbles over Easter weekend

Microsoft's Outlook.com wobbles over Easter weekend
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?