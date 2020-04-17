Harris Technology launches PPE product line to aid COVID-19 fight

IT and consumer electronics retailer Harris Technology has launched its own range of personal protective equipment (PPE) to be sold through its sales channels.

Dubbed “Pro-Hygiene”, the product range includes facemasks, hand sanitiser gels and alcohol wipes.

Harris partnered with China-based manufacturer Jointown Pharmaceutical Group to distribute its Jointown and Aumacom branded face masks.

The company to date has already sold 30,000 face masks in March, with a new shipment of 200,000 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved masks just arriving in Australia and will be available for sale later this month.

For hand sanitisers, Harris partnered with China-based COTDYA Fine Chemicals to market its hand sanitiser products in Australia, with a shipment of 90,000 units in transit and available for sale in early May. An order for a further 225,000 units have also been placed.

The company told shareholders that total revenue from sales of the product range is anticipated to reach $400,000 for the quarter ending 30 June 2020.

Harris managing director Garrison Huang said, “ Our move into the PPE [market] takes advantage of our years of experience in product sourcing and relationship building.”

“The establishment of the Pro-Hygiene range is a long-term strategy as we expect that spreading by customers on PPE products will be far greater in 2020 and onwards than it has been in the past,” he added.