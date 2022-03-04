Harry Guy swaps ConnectWise for Okta

ConnectWise's head of Asia Pacific sales Harry Guy has left the company to join identity management company Okta.

Based in Sydney, Guy's official title is senior manager of corporate sales, where he will head up both the company’s channel sales and direct business. Okta works primarily through its distributor Nextgen and partners but also has some direct business where customers prefer to engage directly with the US-based vendor.

“I’m excited to join Okta during a time when the business is experiencing tremendous growth in the ANZ region. With significant changes to the workforce driving customers to use cloud applications to be productive, the demand for technologies like Okta is immense,” Guy said in a statement sent to CRN.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my experience in helping customers achieve their business goals through cloud technology as well as my passion for scaling and growing successful teams.”

Guy was at ConnectWise for nine months from June last year till last month. Prior to that, he was APAC regional manager at LogicMonitor for close to three years and had previously held sales roles at Oracle and Datto.

In December 2020, he was elected to the Executive Council of CompTIA's Australia and New Zealand organisation. CompTIA is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to speak to and educate all dimensions of the IT channel.



“I’m delighted that Harry Guy has joined the team as ANZ Corporate Sales Manager, he brings a wealth of experience to Okta’s approach as a leading solution for the enterprise, enabling our customers to adopt a cloud-first, zero trust-based security strategy,” Okta’s head of Asia Pacific Graham Sowden said in a statement.

“Okta has celebrated continued momentum in Asia Pacific over the past two years, and this appointment aligns with the rise in organisations in ANZ looking for better ways to enable trusted access to their systems.”