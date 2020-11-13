Harvey Norman to resell Simble Solutions smart energy SaaS solutions, IoT devices

Harvey Norman to resell Simble Solutions smart energy SaaS solutions, IoT devices

Smart energy software-as-a-service company Simble Solutions has signed a marketing and reseller agreement with Harvey Norman Commercial Division (HNCD).

The deal involves Simble’s SimbleHome App and some associated third party energy IoT devices for commercial and residential development projects across the ACT and NSW.

SimbleHome allows households to analyse and track their energy consumption to identify opportunities for cost and energy savings. It also incorporates solar generation information and integrates with non-energy related sensors such as humidity and temperature sensors.

"We are delighted to have further strengthened our distribution capability and reach through this strategic partnership with Harvey Norman Commercial Division,” Simble executive director Fadi Geha said.

“Through this partnership, we expect a significant increase in our pipeline of residential project customers and we look forward to building on that partnership into the future."

Simble will also establish a demonstration facility at HNCD’s showroom in Sydney, while also providing training and engineering support for the retailer’s staff. Both companies are also identifying developers for launch projects.

The agreement is for an initial 36 month term with the option to extend for an additional 24 months.

HNCD principal Alan Stephenson said, "Harvey Norman enjoys a strong market share and a strong customer base supported by an extensive and experienced sales and marketing team.

“We see increasing demand from customers for smart energy solutions and this partnership with Simble will allow us to enhance our reputation for supplying and supporting our clients."

