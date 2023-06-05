HAT Distribution picks up Lansweeper asset management

By on
Josh Gammer, HAT and James Hatcher, Lansweeper

Newcastle based HAT Distribution has inked a deal to distribute Lansweeper in Australia and New Zealand, on an exclusive basis.

Lansweeper is head quartered in Belgium, and provides IT asset managment and intelligence software.

The software uses an advanced deep scan discovery engine that Lansweeper said provides an unmatched comprensive centralised inventory of all assets within a technology estate.

In 2021, HAT was given exclusive rights to distribute Paessler's monitoring solutions in Australa and New Zealand.

HAT also distributes the Singaporean cyber defence platform Invisiron, and the UVexplorer network mapping tool.

