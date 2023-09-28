HAT Distribution signs remote access vendor GoodAccess

By on
HAT Distribution signs remote access vendor GoodAccess
Josh Gammer, HAT Distribution
Supplied

HAT Distribution has added Czechian remote access solutions vendor GoodAccess for the Australian and New Zealand markets, the Newcastle-based company said.

GoodAccess provides what HAT described as an affordable zero-trust network access solution, all Software-as-a-Service.

It reimagines traditional virtual private networking with cutting edge technology, mitigating risks associated with distributed IT resources, bring your own devices, and hybrid work models, HAT said.

Furthermore, the GoodAccess can be provisioned in as little as ten minutes to provide secure remote access to business systems, without dedicated networking experts.

Josh Gammer, the general manager of HAT Distribution said that partnering with GoodAccess equips his company to address the surging demand for secure remote access solutions in the ANZ market.

"Our collaboration empowers channel partners to provide customers with top-tier technology that is both affordable and user-friendly, perfectly aligned with market needs," Gammer said.

Earlier this month, HAT Distribution said it had signed DeviceTotal, an attack surface management platform, again for the ANZ markets.

The distributor also handles IT asset and management provider Lansweeper, Paessler monitoring tools, and cyber defence platform Invisiron.

 

 

