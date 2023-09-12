HAT partners with Israeli cybersecurity platform DeviceTotal

By on
Hat Distribution
Dr Carmit Yadin, Device Total.

Newcastle-based HAT Distribution has announced a distribution agreement with Israeli attack surface management platform DeviceTotal to deliver the solution to the ANZ market. 

DeviceTotal is an agentless, non-invasive cybersecurity platform that continuously monitors an IT environment, identifies vulnerabilities and provides an exploitability score for each connected device.

HAT Distribution's general manager Josh Gammer said the company will bring DeviceTotal to the ANZ market via its channel network.

"By combining DeviceTotal’s cutting-edge risk management technology with our robust channel network, the aim is to set new industry standards and contribute to the overall resilience and success of businesses across the region," Gammer said.

DeviceTotal chief executive Dr Carmit Yadin said that the partnership will help businesses in Australia and New Zealand with the tools to strengthen their cybersecurity.

"With HAT’s unparalleled commitment to providing added-value solutions, we are confident that our partnership will elevate the level of risk management practices across the region, ultimately helping businesses navigate uncertainties with confidence," Yadin said. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cybersecurity devicetotal hat distribution security

Partner Content

AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Telstra confirms talks to acquire Versent

Telstra confirms talks to acquire Versent
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
Atturra to acquire Cirrus Networks for $49m

Atturra to acquire Cirrus Networks for $49m
Deloitte talks digital transformation at Red Hat Summit

Deloitte talks digital transformation at Red Hat Summit

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?