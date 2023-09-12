Newcastle-based HAT Distribution has announced a distribution agreement with Israeli attack surface management platform DeviceTotal to deliver the solution to the ANZ market.

DeviceTotal is an agentless, non-invasive cybersecurity platform that continuously monitors an IT environment, identifies vulnerabilities and provides an exploitability score for each connected device.

HAT Distribution's general manager Josh Gammer said the company will bring DeviceTotal to the ANZ market via its channel network.

"By combining DeviceTotal’s cutting-edge risk management technology with our robust channel network, the aim is to set new industry standards and contribute to the overall resilience and success of businesses across the region," Gammer said.

DeviceTotal chief executive Dr Carmit Yadin said that the partnership will help businesses in Australia and New Zealand with the tools to strengthen their cybersecurity.

"With HAT’s unparalleled commitment to providing added-value solutions, we are confident that our partnership will elevate the level of risk management practices across the region, ultimately helping businesses navigate uncertainties with confidence," Yadin said.